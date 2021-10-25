‘We Are a Great Loser’: Former J&K CM After HM Amit Shah’s Development Claim

Saying that the HM has repeated the same mistake, Azad added, “They would like to have delimitation first - I think they would like to have election first & then statehood. Our demand still today is that first statehood should be granted & that should be followed by elections,” ANI reported.

Azad further claimed, “We were told that scenario in J&K will change after abrogation of Art 370. Growth, hospitals, unemployment will be taken care of. But that has not happened at all. As a matter of fact, we were far better when it was being ruled by various CMs."