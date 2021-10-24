J&K: Civilian Killed in Cross-Firing in Shopian

A civilian was killed during cross-firing between Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and militants in Babapora in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, 24 October, Shopian police said.

"Terrorists has attacked a a Naka party of 178 Bn, CRPF at Babapora, Shopian. CRPF retaliated the fire and during cross firing one unidentified person got killed. Further details are being ascertained," Shopian police said in a tweet.

NDTV identified the slain man as a local apple seller, Shahid Ajaz, who was shot at near a security force camp.