Amit Shah's J&K Visit Seems Appropriate but Can He Reassure the People?

First, since the amendment of the Constitution, on 5 August 2019, there has been creeping stability in the region, although the ambitious plans for the UT may have had some setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is important for the HM to do a reality check and take feedback while also assuaging feelings of some whose aspirations have not been met.

Second, the geopolitical developments in South Asia are attempting to target J&K because of the progress and stability that has been achieved.

The flames of political Islam triggered by the events in Afghanistan are being exploited by India’s adversaries to spread disaffection. Starting from J&K, they hope to embroil the nation in the throes of communal hatred; the events in Bangladesh appear to point to a method behind the madness.

Reversing J&K’s stability has been the starting point of this campaign and the methodology chosen is not new. Aiming at the softest targets is the easiest and these happen to be the minorities in Kashmir – the Hindus and the Sikhs.

To obfuscate, even Muslim migrants from rest of India working in Kashmir have been targeted, leading to their panicked exit leaving labour in orchards and construction sites in short supply.

Third, quite obviously the security forces led by the army are now on a hyper-drive to dominate and prevent recurrence of such killings, which were a routine in the late 1990s and early 2000s. With 700-900 persons under detention, there is every possibility of losing much of the traction achieved by outreach and absence of street turbulence.

Fourth, it’s the youth who need to be calmed through a renewed outreach of a different kind with reassurance, and neutralise some of the hostility that appears on social media.

Fifth, with negative events in Kashmir, the potential of Jammu erupting is always alive. There is passionate disapproval of events in Kashmir and rightly so as this pattern is reminiscent of the past when Pakistan has sponsored changes in strategy and masterminded them.