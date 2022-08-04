Ex-Congress Leader Kuldeep Bishnoi Joins BJP a Day After Quitting as Haryana MLA

Kuldeep Bishnoi, who resigned as Haryana MLA on Wednesday, 3 August, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday, 4 August.

Bishnoi, who was expelled from the Congress after he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls in June, submitted his resignation to the Haryana Assembly speaker a day ago.

In a cryptic tweet on Tuesday, he had written, "August 4, 2022 10:10 am," presumably about the date and time of his joining the BJP.

"Don't be afraid to start over. It's a chance to build something better this time…" he had said in his tweet.

The four-time MLA and two-time MP has been unhappy with the Congress since he was passed over for the post of the party's Haryana unit chief during a reshuffle earlier this year.