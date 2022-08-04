Ex-Congress Leader Kuldeep Bishnoi Joins BJP a Day After Quitting as Haryana MLA

Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned from his post in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, 3 August, and is likely to join the BJP on Thursday, 4 August.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Kuldeep Bishnoi)
Kuldeep Bishnoi, who resigned as Haryana MLA on Wednesday, 3 August, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday, 4 August.
Bishnoi, who was expelled from the Congress after he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls in June, submitted his resignation to the Haryana Assembly speaker a day ago.
In a cryptic tweet on Tuesday, he had written, "August 4, 2022 10:10 am," presumably about the date and time of his joining the BJP.
"Don't be afraid to start over. It's a chance to build something better this time…" he had said in his tweet.
The four-time MLA and two-time MP has been unhappy with the Congress since he was passed over for the post of the party's Haryana unit chief during a reshuffle earlier this year.
"Congress also has rules for some leaders and exceptions for others. Rules are applied selectively. Indiscipline has been repeatedly ignored in the past. In my case, I listened to my soul and acted on my morals…" the Haryana politician had said after he was removed from all party positions on 11 June.
