Dense Fog, CAT III, and a Slap: How Delhi's IGI Airport Descended Into Chaos

Passengers have blamed the airline authorities for keeping them in the dark.
Over the last three days, the woes of passengers wanting to catch a flight from or to Delhi have dominated social media platforms. There have been delays, disruptions, cancellations, and passengers lashing out at airlines for the chaos and the lack of communication and compensation.
The authorities, however, say that the weather conditions are beyond their control.
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) currently handles, on average, 1,400-1,500 flights daily.
"Over 300 flights have been delayed and the impact will recede only gradually," they said.
Currently, the IGI airport has four runways. One of them is under maintenance, but of the remaining three, only one is CAT III compliant, which, in aviation, refers to a type of instrument landing system (ILS) approach that allows for landing in very low visibility conditions, such as during fog, rain, or snow.
"Airlines suffer financially when schedules go haywire. So, they will do their best to minimise delays, but weather conditions are beyond their control," he added.
Yet, passengers have blamed the authorities for keeping them in the dark.
Navin Prakash, who had to travel from Jharkhand's Deoghar to Delhi, shared his ordeal:
While this is an unpleasant experience for any passenger, the law on flight delays or cancellations says:
"Airlines will not have the obligation to pay compensation in cases where the delays and cancellations are caused by an event of force majeure i.e. extraordinary circumstances beyond the control of an airline, the impact of which leads to delays of flights."
On Monday, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia took stock of the situation and tweeted, "The authorities, therefore, were compelled to enforce a shut-down of operations for some time even on CAT III runways (CAT III runways cannot handle Zero-Visibility operations). The decision was taken keeping passenger safety in mind, which remains the foremost priority for all in the aviation ecosystem."
"Due to the low visibility and dense fog conditions across north India, IndiGo flight operations were impacted on 14 January 2024. This had a cascading effect on our operations throughout the day," the airline said on Sunday.
"Our staff kept passengers apprised of all delays and cancellations across airports and made every possible effort to facilitate the passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," it added.
Recently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to Air India and SpiceJet for not deploying CAT III trained pilots to operate in low visibility conditions, following diversions of various flights amid the dense fog at IGI airport in December 2023.
It is worth noting that on Monday night, the DGCA issued SOPs to airlines stating that they may cancel flights that are expected to be delayed beyond 3 hours, sufficiently in advance.
The directive from India's aviation regulator also required airlines to provide real-time updates to passengers on flight delays by sharing them through SMS, WhatsApp, and email, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
Dense fog has also affected flight operations in other cities such as Varanasi and Chennai.
Akasa Air had to cancel four flights from the city – QP 1698 Bengaluru-Varanasi, QP 1497 Varanasi-Mumbai, QP 1491 Mumbai-Varanasi, and QP 1424 Varanasi-Bengaluru.
Similarly, IndiGo diverted its Singapore-Chennai flight to Hyderabad due to adverse weather conditions. SpiceJet also cautioned passengers on flights from Delhi, Amritsar, Darbhanga, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Varanasi, Jammu, Patna, Tezpur, and Gorakhpur.
These delays were followed by chaotic scenes at the IGI airport, leaving passengers fuming.
The pilot filed a complaint against Kataria and the airline is also filing an official case over the incident.
"On January 14, 2024, during the announcement of a flight delay by the first officer of flight 6E 2175, a passenger assaulted the first officer. As per protocol, the passenger was declared unruly and handed over to the local law enforcement agencies for further action," IndiGo said in an official statement.
"The incident is being referred to the independent internal committee for appropriate action and inclusion of the passenger on the 'no-fly list' as laid down in regulatory guidelines," the statement read.
Lastly, airlines also need to be more transparent with passengers about the delays at short intervals by informing them about the necessary specifics.
(Ridhima Bhatnagar is a freelance journalist.)
