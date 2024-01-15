Dense Fog, CAT III, and a Slap: How Delhi's IGI Airport Descended Into Chaos

Over the last three days, the woes of passengers wanting to catch a flight from or to Delhi have dominated social media platforms. There have been delays, disruptions, cancellations, and passengers lashing out at airlines for the chaos and the lack of communication and compensation.

The authorities, however, say that the weather conditions are beyond their control.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) currently handles, on average, 1,400-1,500 flights daily.