On Camera: IndiGo Passenger Assaults Pilot Announcing Flight Delays, Case Filed

In a viral video, a passenger on board an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa was seen assaulting one of the aircraft's pilots on Sunday, 14 January, while the latter was making an announcement regarding the flight status.
The incident took place on IndiGo flight (6E-2175), which had been delayed by several hours due to fog.
Who is the passenger? The passenger in question has been identified as Sahil Kataraia and a case filed against him following a complaint by IndiGo. In the video, Kataraia, wearing a yellow hoodie, is seen running up to the pilot to hit him. Following the altercation, the cabin crew was hearing trying to calm the passenger down and saying, "What you did is wrong. You cannot do this".
In response, the passenger is purportedly heard saying, "Fly the plane or don't, but let us out". Later, a co-passenger restrained Kataraia and took him back to his seat.
What did the police say? "Anup Kumar, co-pilot of flight no. 6E2175 and security came to the police station and registered a complaint regarding one passenger named Sahil Kataria who assaulted and misbehaved with the co-pilot," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Indira Gandhi International Airport, said in a statement.
"He misbehaved on the flight and hit the co-pilot and created nuisance inside the aircraft," the DCP added.
Case filed: On the basis of the complaint, a First Information Report has been lodged against Kataria under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 290 (public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code.
