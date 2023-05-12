May, Civil Aviation, and Bankruptcy: Casualties of India's Airline Business

Even as millions of Indians were becoming first-time flyers, intrigue and manipulation was rife in the civil aviation sector. Ratan Tata, who inherited the mantle of the Tata group from JRD was really keen for the group to make a comeback in the airline business. In 1994, the Tata Group signed a joint venture agreement with Singapore Airlines to launch a full-service airline in India. For mysterious reasons, the prestigious project failed to get a nod. Many pointed fingers at the founder chairman of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal for lobbying successfully with the powers that be to stymie the project.

But these were unproven allegations. It was almost 20 years later that Tatas and SIA came together again to launch Air Vistara. There was much more intrigue. NCP leader Praful Patel was the civil aviation minister in the Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA regime. Air India and Indian Airlines were merged during this time, a decision that turned out to be disastrous for both government-owned entities. There were many allegations against Patel. Of forcing the state-owed airlines to place orders for hundreds of aircraft without proper planning and of doling out lucrative bilateral landing rights on a platter to foreign airlines at the cost of domestic operators. None of these allegations have been proven, of course.

In fact, a former chairman of Air India Jitendra Bhargava wrote a book that reiterated these allegations. But Patel was successful in getting a court order to stay the further publication and sale of the book. But perhaps the most high-flying casualty of this turbulent sector has been Vijay Mallya, the so-called King of Good Times.