1st Oxygen Express Reaches Delhi With 70 MT of Life-Saving Gas

The first Oxygen Express train to Delhi reached the national capital carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas on Tuesday, 27 April.

The train left Jindal Steel Plant situated in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, amid mounting COVID-19 cases and an acute shortage of medical oxygen in the capital city, with SOS calls pouring in from several hospitals in the past two weeks.

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal tweeted highlighting the efforts of the Indian Railways.