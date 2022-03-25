FIR Lodged After J&K Man Denied Check-in to Hotel Citing 'Police Directions'

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in connection with an incident that took place on Tuesday when a Kashmiri man was denied check-in at the Pleasant Inn Hotel in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, Delhi Police said on Friday, 25 March.

The man had been told by the hotel staff that the reason for the denial was "directions" from the Delhi Police.

A complaint was received in this regard in the Mahendra Park police station, DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, in which it was stated that some students from Kashmir were denied accommodation at the hotel, despite showing their Aadhaar cards as proof of citizenship.

The video viral on social media shows the man providing his Aadhaar card to the hotel reception and even offering his passport to check-in at the hotel, but to no avail.