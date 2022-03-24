Delhi Hotel Refuses Entry to J&K Man Citing 'Police Directions', Cops Deny It

In the viral video, the man can be seen providing his Aadhaar card to the hotel reception and even offers his passport.
(Photo: Screenshot of video/Twitter)
A Kashmiri man on Tuesday, 22 March, was denied check-in to the Pleasant Inn Hotel in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, before being told by the hotel staff that the reason for the denial was "directions" from the Special Cell of Delhi Police.
The video recorded by the man has since gone viral. He can be seen providing his Aadhaar card to the hotel reception and even offering his passport to check-in at the hotel, but to no avail.
A day later, the Delhi Police issued a clarification and denied any such direction being issued.
Further, the Oyo Rooms took the hotel off its platform and stated, "We are appalled that this happened...Our room and our hearts are open for everyone, always."
Denying the hotel staffer's claim, the Delhi Police said, "Aggrieved person in the video while posting the same on YouTube has stated that he stayed in the same area in another hotel and it was a lame excuse given by the hotel."
The police further said that some netizens are trying to "discredit the image" of Delhi Police through "willful misrepresentation of the video" and could attract penal action.
The man had booked a room in the hotel through the Oyo website.
However, a hotel staffer, as can be seen in the video, is on her phone, eventually asking from someone the reason why the Kashmiri man was being denied entry.
The Oyo Rooms took the hotel off its platform soon after the video went viral and stated, "We are appalled that this happened...Our room and our hearts are open for everyone, always."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)