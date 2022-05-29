FIR Lodged Against Man For Impersonating Delhi Police Commissioner

An FIR has been lodged with the Special Cell's IFSO unit against an unknown person, who threatened a Delhi-based lawyer impersonating Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.
Photo: IANS
An FIR has been lodged with the Special Cell's IFSO unit against an unknown person, who threatened a Delhi-based lawyer impersonating Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.
A senior police official said that as soon as they received a complaint, they immediately lodged an FIR. The complaint was transferred to the IFSC unit, which lodged the FIR. They formed a team of elite officials to look into the matter.
Singh also checked the number on Truecaller, and here too Rakesh Asthana's photo showed as the display picture.
The police said that it was a kind of extortion racket, and added that they were working on the case and were hopeful to make an early arrest.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)