Delhi Police Files FIR Over 'Hate Speech' Event Attended by Suresh Chavhanke

Two weeks after being grilled by the Supreme Court over an affidavit claiming that "no hate speech was given against any community" at a Hindu religious conference in December 2021 in the national capital, the Delhi Police has now filed a case in relation to this event organised by the Hindu Yuva Vahini.

The apex court was informed of this U-turn through an affidavit filed by the Delhi Police on Saturday, 7 May.

"All links in the complaint and other material available in the public domain were analysed, and a video was found on YouTube," the police said.