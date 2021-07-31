Mizoram Police Books Assam CM, Senior Cops for ‘Attempt to Murder’

An FIR has been registered against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six top state officials by the Mizoram police on 26 July, on charges of attempt to murder and assault. Around 200 unidentified police personnel too, have been booked in the case.

The case was filed at Vairengte police station in Kolasib district of Mizoram by the local inspector, H Lalchawimawia. The Kolasib district that borders Assam’s Cachar district, witnessed violent clashes on Monday where five police officers from Assam were killed.

The boundary between the two states is disputed at several points and several rounds of dialogue since 1994 have failed to resolve the disagreement between Assam and Mizoram.