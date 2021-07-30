Can't Accept Threat: Assam Govt Issues Advisory Against Travel to Mizoram

The two states also traded barbs over purported deployment of security forces along the interstate border on Thursday.

Cachar Guardian Minister Ashok Singhal claimed that Mizoram was yet to withdraw its police forces from the border even while Assam had.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram government countered this claim alleging that a large contingent of Assam Police personnel was being mobilised at the interstate border.

Mizoram Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi, in a letter to the Additional Secretary in-charge of the Northeast had written: “In view of the tense situation at present, mobilisation of a large contingent of police at the interstate border by Assam is quite objectionable, and will lead to apprehension and panic among the people on both sides.”