Assam-Mizoram Border Row: CMs Clash on Twitter, Express Need for Peace
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said he is ready to visit Zoramthanga in Aizawl to resolve issues.
Two days after Home Minister Amit Shah met Chief Ministers of all the northeastern states in Shillong, reports of violence emerged from the disputed Assam and Mizoram border.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga took to Twitter to say that they had communicated over the matter. They reiterated the need to maintain peace at the states' border.
The Mizoram CM then urged Sarma on Twitter to withdraw stationed security personnel, "As discussed, I kindly urge that Assam Police be instructed to withdraw from Vairengte for the safety of civilians."
Earlier, both leaders had urged Shah to intervene after Zoramthanga tweeted a video of police clashing with people wielding lathis with the caption: "This needs to be stopped right now."
In another tweet, the CM wrote, "Innocent couple on their way back to Mizoram via Cachar manhandled and ransacked by thugs and goons. How are you going to justify these violent acts? (sic)"
Responding to this, Sarma said that the Mizoram SP was creating a hurdle in the smooth functioning of their government.
