FM Nirmala Sitharaman Praises Budget, Calls Congress’ UPA Govts ‘Andh Kaal'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Countering claims of Union Budget 2022 being a deficient budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, 11 February, made a response in the Rajya Sabha to the discussion on the budget and said, “We went in for a Budget which would stand for continuity, which will be bringing in stability to the economy and predictability in taxation and also a vision for India at 100.”
Speaking on ‘Amrit Kaal,’ and taking a dig at the Congress, she said, “Coming 25 years are going to be important for India. No wonder we're calling it Amrit Kaal. If we don't have a vision for India at 100, we'll suffer similarly as first 70 years, when 65 years were with Congress that had no vision except supporting, building and benefitting one family.”
"It’s not to say that infrastructure development has not happened in this country, but what we find over the decades that each project stands alone in its nature, and hadn't given the benefit which such an investment should have given us," she added.
"We thought if there is a greater synergy between all these public expended infrastructure projects, it should be to the point maximizing the outcome of such infrastructure which is getting built at least in the forthcoming 25 years," Sitharaman added.
She added:
Further, responding to the decrease in the allocation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and attacking the Congress over the alleged misuse of the act, the finance minister said, "MGNREGA was an act because of them (Congress), but MGNREGA's misuse was also due to them; it was infested with ghost accounts. Take the entire credit for the misuse of MGNREGA. We use the scheme transparently and properly."