'Situation Crawling Back to '90s': Fear Grips Kashmiri Hindus Over Killing Spree

Jammu: Police stop members of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Association during a protest over the killing of goverment teacher Rajni Bala, in Jammu, Thursday, 2 June.
(Photo: PTI)
Fear and acrimony are rife in the Kashmir valley, after at least eight instances of targeted killings were reported across the region in the last few weeks, sparking widespread protests.
The most recent of these attacks came on Thursday, 2 June, when a Hindu bank manager and a migrant labourer were shot and killed in Budgam and Kulgam, respectively.
According to Deccan Herald, there are around 4,000 migrant employees in the valley who have been employed under the prime minister's scheme and are posted in district or municipal town areas.
Sitting in a demonstration in Srinagar on Thursday, a protester voiced his condemnation of the state of affairs and said,
A string of protests marked with anxiety and alarm, has been taking place since 12 May, when many, including government officers and employees, turned migrant colonies in the Anantnag district into protest sites.
The minority communities in the territory had appealed to the governor's administration to ensure that Kashmiri Pandits are safe in the valley after Rahul Bhat, an employee at the tehsildar's office in Budgam, succumbed to his wounds after being injured during a shooting.
On Thursday, Sanjay Tickoo, President of Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti said that around 165 Kashmiri Pandits have already left the valley since Wednesday.
"It is insecurity that is making them leave. The government says everything is okay but the situation in Kashmir is crawling back to the '90s," said Tickoo.
Day-long protests over safety and relocation were already underway in Kashmir after a teacher, Rajni Bala, was shot dead by terrorists at a high school in Gopalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam earlier this week.
The protesters took to the streets and blocked a road in Kulgam.
Members of Teachers Association of Jammu and Kashmir block the Jammu-Pathankot highway during a protest over the killing of government teacher Rajni Bala in Samba.
Meanwhile, a forum of Kashmiri Pandit refugees employed under the PM's package have asked employees who stay on rent to leave the valley and protest in Jammu.
"We have asked families who stay on rent to leave the valley and protest outside the relief commissioner's office in Jammu," said Sunny Raina, leader of PMP employees at Vessu, Kulgam.
Ashok Bhat, the father of a Kashmiri Pandit employee in Vessu added that security forces are not allowing anyone to leave the camp.
"Today, they didn't let us go out of the camp...not even to the nearby shops," he said.
Out of 6,000 jobs declared for KP refugees under PM's package, around 5,928 have been filled.
According to an Indian Express report, "No more than 1,037 of them live in secure accommodations."
(With inputs from Muneeb ul Isman)
