Hours After Banker's Killing, Two Non-Local Labourers Shot at in Kashmir, 1 Dead

This is the third targeted attack in the Valley in three days.
The Quint
India
Published:

Image used for representation

|

(Photo: Muneeb-ul-Islam/The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representation</p></div>

Hours after the killing of a banker from Rajasthan by a suspected terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, two non-local labourers were shot at in Magraypora, Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday, 2 June.

One of the non-locals, identified as Dilkhush from Bihar, succumbed to his injuries in Samvardhana Motherson Health Solution Limited (SMHS) Hospital.

He used to work at a brick kiln at Magraypora.

This is the third targeted attack in the Valley in three days and comes just two days after Rajni Bala, a Hindu teacher from Jammu, was shot down by terrorists outside a school in Kulgam.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT