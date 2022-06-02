Hours After Banker's Killing, Two Non-Local Labourers Shot at in Kashmir, 1 Dead

Image used for representation
(Photo: Muneeb-ul-Islam/The Quint)
Hours after the killing of a banker from Rajasthan by a suspected terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, two non-local labourers were shot at in Magraypora, Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday, 2 June.
He used to work at a brick kiln at Magraypora.
This is the third targeted attack in the Valley in three days and comes just two days after Rajni Bala, a Hindu teacher from Jammu, was shot down by terrorists outside a school in Kulgam.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)