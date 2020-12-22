28 Yrs Later, Father, Nun Found Guilty in Murder of Sister Abhaya

January 1993: Kerala crime branch closed the case reporting it was a case of suicide.



February 1993: In the following months, protests erupted demanding justice.

March 1993: Human Rights activist Jomon Puthenpurackal filed a petition. The case was handed over to the CBI.



September 1996: The CBI stated that it was a case of suicide. Court rejected its report and directed reinvestigation.

March 1997: In its second report, the CBI stated that it was a case of homicide. The court once again rejected its findings and called for a reinvestigation.

December 2008: In its third report, the CBI told a court in Ernakulam that it was a murder and arrested three accused – Catholic priests, Father Thomas Kottoor and Father Jose Poothrukayil, and a nun, Sister Sephy. They were charged with murder, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy.



January 2009: All the three accused were granted bail after spending six months in jail.

July 2009: The CBI filed a charge sheet in the case against the three accused under IPC 302 (murder) and IPC 201 (destroying evidence). The accused filed discharge pleas and several petitions stating that the trial took nine years. Several witnesses turned hostile. The accused Catholic priests and nun were subjected to narco analysis tests.

March 2018: The Court acquitted Father Poothrukayil over lack of evidence.

August 2019: A trial in the case started after 27 years. Human Rights activist Jomon Puthenpurackal is the only surviving member of the panel that fought for justice for Sister Abhaya.