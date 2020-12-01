Centre Invites Farmers for Discussions Today, Citing Cold & COVID

The Centre has invited farmers for discussions on Tuesday, 1 December, days ahead of the prior date 3 December, as farmers continue their protest against the controversial farm laws at the borders of Delhi. They have also threatened to block off five entry points to the national capital.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar made the announcement, citing the cold and COVID-19.

On Monday, addressing a press conference at the Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) Border, farmer leaders emphasised that the government must listen to their demands, as they rejected the "conditional" invitation by the Centre.