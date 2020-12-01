Centre Invites Farmers for Discussions Today, Citing Cold & COVID

The Centre has invited farmers for discussions on Tuesday, 1 December, days ahead of the prior date 3 December, as farmers continue their protest against the controversial farm laws at the borders of Delhi. They have also threatened to block off five entry points to the national capital.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar made the announcement, citing the cold and COVID-19.
On Monday, addressing a press conference at the Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) Border, farmer leaders emphasised that the government must listen to their demands, as they rejected the "conditional" invitation by the Centre.
Sukhvinder S Sabhran, Jt Secy, Punjab Kisan Sangarsh Committee in Delhi said on Tuesday that the farmers would not go for talks till all farmer groups had been called.
“There are more than 500 groups of farmers in the country, but the government has invited only 32 groups for talks. The rest haven't been called. We won't be going for talks till all groups are called,” Sabhran said, according to ANI.
The protest by farmers at Delhi borders continued to hamper traffic on Tuesday. The Delhi Traffic Police posted a tweet early on Tuesday morning which said that both Singhu and Tikri borders, where these farmers are protesting, are closed for any traffic movement.
The Delhi Police have registered two separate FIRs in connection with the clash between the farmers and the police at Delhi’s borders, senior police officers said on Monday.
The police have listed rioting and damage to government property among the charges, as well as injuries sustained by at least three policemen, one of whom was allegedly attacked by a sword, NDTV reported.
"On November 13, we had decided we will meet on December 3, but farmers are in a mood to protest," Union minister Narendra Tomar said.
"It is cold and there is coronavirus. Hence we invite the kisan union heads to Vigyan Bhawan on December 1 at 3 pm. We request you to leave the protest and find a solution through discussion," he added.
