Farmers to Celebrate 30 Jan as ‘Sadbhavna Diwas,’ Observe Fast  

In a press conference on Friday, 29 January, the Kisan Ekta Morcha declared that 30 January would be celebrated as ‘Sadbhavana Diwas,’ where farmers’ leaders at all protest sites will observe a hunger strike.

As the farmers’ protests against the three farm laws kicked off with renewed strength after the violence on 26 January, the leaders alleged that the incident was a ‘conspiracy’ by the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party to ‘break’ the protest.

They asserted that the incident had only motivated farmers across the country to join and strengthen their struggle. They also appealed people to not fall for the ‘government’s divisive tactics’ and to support them.