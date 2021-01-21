Farmers Reject Govt’s Offer to Suspend Farm Laws, Demand Repeal

Further, the press note read:

“The Samyukta Kisan Morcha pays homage to the 143 farmers who have been martyred in this movement so far. These companions are separated from us while fighting this mass movement. Their sacrifice will not go in vain and we will not go back without the repealing of these farm laws.”

The central government, during the tenth round of talks with protesting farmers in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday, 20 January, proposed to submit an affidavit in the Supreme Court to put on hold the three farm laws for one-and-a-half years.

The next meeting between the farmers and the government will be held on 22 January.