Kisan Social Army Constructs Permanent Shelters at Tikri Border

As the protests by farmers against the Centre’s contentious new farm laws continue, Kisan Social Army has started constructing a few permanent shelters at Delhi's Tikri border.
He added that they had already built 25 houses so far and were planning to build another 1,000-2,000 such shelters. He also said that if the temperature rises, they would place coolers in the vicinity for the farmers’ comfort.
Manjit Singh Rai, President, BKU-Doaba told ANI that the houses were being built at the site of the protest to survive the heat.
He also alleged that the local SHO tried to stop the construction in Kundli on Friday, saying that there was pressure from the higher authorities.
Farmer leaders believe that the ongoing protests have made “farmers visible once again” and brought them back in focus.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), meanwhile, said they would continue their agitation as long as required.
“We are completely prepared. Unless and until the government listens to us and meets our demands, we shall not move from here,” Tikait told news agency PTI.
Reuters quoted Darshan Pal, spokesperson for SKM, as saying, “We believe that after 100 days, our movement will put moral pressure on the government to accede to our demands, because the weather will also worsen.”
Farmers’ unions have also called for a complete ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 26 March on the occasion of the completion of four months since the protests began on the borders of the national capital.
(With inputs from ANI, Reuters)
Published: 13 Mar 2021,03:16 PM IST