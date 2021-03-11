In Rajya Sabha, MHA Blames Farmers for R-Day Violence in Delhi

In a written reply to the query of Aam Aadmi Party member ND Gupta about "nails fixed at farmer's protest site", Reddy said the farmers proceeded towards Central Delhi despite being stopped at other barricades inside the city and broke through those barricades as well.

In view of this experience and the manner in which the farmers used tractors as weapons for breaking barricades and injuring policemen, the minister said the barricades and the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border were strengthened to prevent any possible repeat of conduct displayed on Republic Day.