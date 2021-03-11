In Rajya Sabha, MHA Blames Farmers for R-Day Violence in Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday, 10 March, accused the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) of violating permission granted for taking out 'Kisan Tractor Parade' on the occasion of the Republic Day in the national capital.
Sanyukt Kisan Morcha is a united front of over 40 Indian farmer unions constituted in November last year to coordinate the farmers' protest against the central government over the three contentious farm laws enacted in September last year during the Monsoon session of Parliament.
In a written reply to the query of Aam Aadmi Party member ND Gupta about "nails fixed at farmer's protest site", Reddy said the farmers proceeded towards Central Delhi despite being stopped at other barricades inside the city and broke through those barricades as well.
In view of this experience and the manner in which the farmers used tractors as weapons for breaking barricades and injuring policemen, the minister said the barricades and the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border were strengthened to prevent any possible repeat of conduct displayed on Republic Day.
The MHA said adequate deployment of police personnel is made for providing alternative routes to the general public, ensuring law and order, and for ensuring smooth movement of traffic at borders.
