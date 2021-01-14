‘Dialogue Necessary’: Farm Leader Says Talks With Govt to Continue

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday, 14 January, said that farmers' unions would attend the scheduled ninth round of talks with the Central government, and that dialogue was necessary to end the nationwide farmers' agitation, news agency PTI reported.

The meeting, with the Union ministers, is scheduled for Friday.

When asked if the farmers will refuse to hold any further talks if the ninth round of talks fails, Tikait said that they "will not oppose talks with the government".

"Let's see what happens tomorrow. But our meetings will continue with the government till our protest ends as it is necessary,” Tikait was quoted as saying.