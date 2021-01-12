All 4 Members of SC Appointed Committee Support Govt’s Farm Laws

Ashok Gulati, for instance, has hailed the farm laws and even compared them to the 1991 economic reforms. According to him, the laws are an important step towards getting "agri markets right".

Bhupinder Singh Mann, who heads his own faction of the BKU, is one of the few farm union leaders to have come out in support of these measures

“Reforms are needed in order to make agriculture competitive. But there should be safeguards,” Mann had said.

Farm groups under the banner of All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC), which is chaired by Mann, met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in December and expressed their support for the new laws.

Anil Ghanwat, who heads the Maharashtra based Shetkari Sangathana, has been speaking out against the demand for repealing the laws. Instead, he has called for amendments to address farmers' concerns, which is also the position the goverment came to occupy.

Ghanwat had also suggested a temporary stay on the laws, which is what the SC has now done.

Pramod Joshi had written an article in financial express during the negotiations between the Centre and farm unions, in which he had praised the government for its "positive response" and accused farmers of "changing goalposts".