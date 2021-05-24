Haryana: Farmers’ Protest in Hisar Today, Heavy Security Deployed

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Farmers in Hisar, Haryana, on Monday, 24 May, will protest against the First Information Report (FIR) filed against more than 300 farmers by the Haryana Police last week. Arrangements for heightened security have been made in Hisar in preparation for Monday’s protest, with special heed paid to the area around the police commissionerate, which is to be the site of the protest.
The charges are related to the protestors' obstruction of the opening ceremony of a temporary COVID hospital that was to be inaugurated by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, a demonstration that escalated and turned into a violent clash between the police and the protestors.
The agitation on Monday seeks to mark the farmers' protest against the police's booking of 350 unidentified farmers in relation to the 16 May incident, and to demand action against the lathi-charge on them by the police that day.
According to a report by news agency ANI, the farmers will march from Krantiman Park to Commissioner's Office amid heavy security deployment. The farmers intend to picket the residence of Inspector General of Police - Hisar Range.
This protest comes at a time when the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the collective body of the various farmer unions that has been heading the farmers' protest, has appealed for a countrywide protest on 26 May amid a state-wide COVID lockdown.
WHAT HAD HAPPENED EARLIER?
On 16 May, as the chief minister landed in Hisar, farmers who have been sitting for months in protest against the three farm laws at a toll plaza in Mayyar, started marching towards the open ground venue at the OP Jindal Modern School.
Once the farmers reached close to the inauguration venue, they tried to break the barricades and hurled stones at the police. However, reports suggest that police engaged in stone pelting as well.
In order to disperse the farmers, the police fired tear gas shells and lathi-charged the protesting farmers. Eighty-five farmers were also detained by the police.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha-led farmers' protest against the the new, contentious agricultural laws has been in force since November last year, when farmers from Punjab and Haryana arrived at Delhi's border to register their dissent and demand for the revocation of the farm laws.
