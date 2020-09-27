Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Talks About India’s Storytelling Tradition

Talking about India’s rich tradition in storytelling, PM Modi said that ‘our stories are gaining popularity again.’

Talking about India’s rich tradition of storytelling, PM Modi said that ‘our stories are gaining popularity again.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ segment on Sunday, 27 September.

His address comes at a time when India reported 88,600 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

In his earlier address, on 30 August, the prime minister had also given a call to 'team up for toys', aimed at making India a hub for toy production.

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.