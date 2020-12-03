Govt-Farmers Talks Underway; Shah-Amarinder Meet Inconclusive

The third round of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ leaders over the controversial farm laws is underway at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan, with 40 leaders reportedly representing the farmers. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal are present at the meeting on behalf of the Centre.
Meanwhile, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, saying that he had reiterated his opposition to the laws and asked him to resolve the issue.
Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Thursday met the protesting farmers at the Singhu border, saying that he would support the farmers till the end.
"If the government becomes a dictator then people should come out on the streets. The government should stop shaming this movement. We're here to support our farmers and will stand by them till the end," he said, according to ANI.
Speaking to the media after his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said that he had reiterated his opposition to the laws and asked him to resolve the issue.
“A discussion is going on between farmers and the Centre, there's nothing for me to resolve. I reiterated my opposition in my meeting with Home Minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of my state and security of the nation,” the Punjab CM said, according to ANI.
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh arrives at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The two leaders were slated to meet ahead of the farmers’ talks with the Centre over the farm laws.
“We are hopeful that the talks will be productive. If our demands are not met then the farmers will take part in the Republic Day parade held in Delhi,” farmer leader Rakesh Tikat told ANI at Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday.
Farmer leaders arrive at Vigyan Bhawan for their meeting with the government over the farm laws. According to ANI, 40 farmer leaders are present for talks with the government on farm laws.
“We are talking to the farmers to end the blockade here as this is a major route to Delhi. We are hopeful that the roadway will be opened soon,”Abhishek Verma, SP City told ANI, at the Ghazipur border.
One carriageway of the Chilla Border from Delhi to Noida has been opened for traffic. However, the other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is still closed, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Thursday.
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh condoles passing of two farmers at protests in Delhi, announces monetary assistance to families.
Farmers' leaders have departed from the Singhu border for their meeting with the government on farm laws, according to ANI.
"35 leaders are going to meet the government. We are educated farmers, we know what is good for us. We want these laws to be withdrawn,” a farmer said.
Heavy security deployment continues at Singhu border with Haryana.
Former WWE Champion The Great Khali (Dalip Singh Rana) joined the farmers' protest at the Tikri border on Wednesday.
A group of farmers from Rajasthan have joined the protest at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border against Centre's farm laws, reports ANI.
"Around 500 farmers from Rajasthan are reaching here soon. PM said many times that MSP will be protected. So, what's the problem in putting it in writing,” a farmer asked, according to ANI.
The Chilla border on Noida link road remained closed on Thursday for traffic movement amid farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar.
Tikri border, Jharoda border and Jhatikra border are also closed for any traffic movement, as are Lampur, Auchandi and other small borders. Singhu border remains closed from both sides.
Meanwhile, Badusarai border is open only for two-wheeler traffic
Agriculture Minister Tomar, who has been leading the talks with the farmers, has urged them to call off the protest, saying the government is ready to “listen, discuss and solve their problems.”
“Representatives of the farmer unions are going to participate in the meeting and will discuss their points. The government will place its views on the points, and they will present their views. Let us see how much of the issue can be resolved,” Tomar told reporters on Wednesday.
Transporters apex body AIMTC on Wednesday threatened to halt operations in north India from 8 December, if the government fails to address farmers’ concern.
Farmers on Wednesday demanded that the Centre convene a special Parliament session to repeal the three contentious farm laws, reported PTI.
As the farmers protest entered its seventh day on Wednesday with no agreement with the government yet, traffic in Delhi-NCR was badly hit as the agitating farmers continued to block several borders like Singhu and Tikri towards Haryana and Chilla and Gazipur towards Uttar Pradesh, affecting movement of commuters as many were struck in the resultant traffic snarls.
As the stalemate continues, any immediate relief is far from sight.
03 Dec 2020