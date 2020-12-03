I Can’t Resolve Issue, Reiterated Stand: Punjab CM After Shah Meet

“It is the job of the government to listen to its people. If farmers from so many states are joining the agitation, then they must be really upset," Amarinder had said on Monday.

He has asserted his government's commitment to stand firmly with the farmers in their fight against the “black laws”.

On the prime minister's adamant stand that the new farm laws are beneficial to the farmers, the chief minister said that Modi has been maintaining this line since the beginning, which is the reason why Punjab came out with its own bills.