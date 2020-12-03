I Can’t Resolve Issue, Reiterated Stand: Punjab CM After Shah Meet
The meeting has been called between Amarider Singh and Amit Shah to adopt a ‘middle-way approach’.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday, 3 December, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the talks between the central government and the farmers protesting against the farm laws.
The meeting was reportedly called between CM Singh and Home Minister Shah to understand the issue relating to the contentious farm laws and to adopt a 'middle-way approach' to end the deadlock, an official in the Chief Minister's Office told IANS on Wednesday. However, Singh after the meting said that he can’t “reslove” the issue and has reiterated his stand to the Home Minister.
“Discussions are underway between farmers and the Centre, there’s nothing for me to resolve. I reiterated my opposition in my meeting with the Home Minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of my state and the security of the nation,” he said, as quoted by ANI.
The Central leadership on Thursday will discuss the issues on which the farmers have been protesting for the last seven days on the borders of the national capital. The Centre is reportedly keen to end the deadlock as early as possible.
‘Govt Must Listen’
“It is the job of the government to listen to its people. If farmers from so many states are joining the agitation, then they must be really upset," Amarinder had said on Monday.
He has asserted his government's commitment to stand firmly with the farmers in their fight against the “black laws”.
On the prime minister's adamant stand that the new farm laws are beneficial to the farmers, the chief minister said that Modi has been maintaining this line since the beginning, which is the reason why Punjab came out with its own bills.
Pointing out that the minimum support price (MSP) and ‘arhtiya’ or commission agent system are the backbones of Punjab’s ‘successful’ agricultural model, the chief minister has questioned the need to change the established system.
“Will the corporates who would take the place of the arhtiyas ever care to help the farmers in times of crisis,” he has asked.
Singh had also accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of ‘doublespeak’ on the farmers’ issues, while having a bitter exchange on Twitter with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.
(With inputs from IANS.)
