Farmers From Across India to Protest Outside Parliament From 22 July: SKM

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, announced on Thursday, 15 July, that farmers from 22 states will participate in “peaceful” protests planned outside Parliament starting from 22 July to continue their demand of scrapping the three contentious farm laws and for a legal guarantee on MSP.

SKM has planned that daily protests with around 200 farmers will be held outside Parliament during the Monsoon Session, news agency PTI reported.

Maintaining that the protests will be "peaceful", the leaders have not commented on whether they have permission to hold the demonstrations.