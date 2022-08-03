Farmers Call Off Protest as Punjab CM Assures Sugarcane Dues, Withdrawal of FIRs

Several farmer bodies on Tuesday, 2 August, called off their proposed agitation on 3 August, after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accepted most of their demands, including clearing the pending payments of sugarcane farmers.

A four-hour-long meeting with farmer leaders was held by Mann, and it was led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal in Chandigarh on Tuesday evening.