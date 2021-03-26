Bharat Bandh: Four Shatabdi Trains Cancelled, Rahul Voices Support

Farmer unions on Wednesday, 10 March, had called for a complete Bharat Bandh on 26 March, to celebrate the completion of four months since their protests against the Centre’s three new farm laws began on the borders of the national capital.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had issued a call on Thursday, 25 March, asking people to make the Bharat Bandh a success. The strike has been called for 12 hours from 6am to 6pm.
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also tweeted in support of the farmers’ movement saying, “India’s history is a witness to the fact that Satyagraha ends atrocities, injustice, and vanity.”
Rail and road transportation is likely to be affected across Punjab and Haryana as railway lines and roadways have been blocked by protesting farmers. Several markets will also remain closed. Ambulance and fire services however, will not be affected.
As per Delhi Traffic Police, both the carriageways on NH-24 passing through Ghazipur (Delhi-UP) have been closed in view of the 12-hour Bharat Bandh.
In Ambala, protesters have blocked GT Road and the railway track near Shahpur.
A group of farmers can also be seen singing and dancing for the completion of four months of agitation at the Ghazipur border:
Farm leader Buta Singh Burgill had spoken at the Singhu border and said, “We will observe a complete Bharat Bandh on 26 March, when our protest against the three farm laws completes four months. The peaceful bandh will remain effective from morning till evening,” PTI reported.
Trade unions and farmers also protested against the hike in fuel prices and privatisation of railways on 15 March, and on 19 march, the protesting farmers observed Mandi Bachao-Kheti Bachao Day.
Farmer leaders had also said that copies of new farm laws will be burnt during Holika Dahan on 28 March.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 26 Mar 2021,10:19 AM IST