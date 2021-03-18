We Farmers Built Brick Shelters to Beat the Heat, Not to Encroach

After braving Delhi’s harsh winter, we, the protesting farmers, are gearing up to beat the summer heat. To help us fight the heat wave, we are building temporary shelters using bricks, bamboos, tin, plywood, and tarpaulin.



This became the need of the hour as the shelters made by the farmers were blown away in the recent storm and rain.

The standoff with the government over the newly imposed farm laws has lasted over three months.