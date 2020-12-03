All States Except J’khand Join Centre’s Option on GST Compensation

With Chhattisgarh communicating its acceptance of Option-1 to meet the revenue shortfall arising out of GST implementation, all the states barring Jharkhand have joined the Centre's suggested formula on compensation settlement.
The number of states who have favoured Option-1 has gone up to 27.
All states except Jharkhand and all the 3 union territories with Legislative Assembly have decided in favour of Option-1.
The window has been operationalised since 23 October 2020 and the government has already borrowed an amount of Rs 30,000 crore on behalf of the states in five instalments and passed it on to the states and union territories, who chose Option-1.
The funds borrowed through the special window were released to the states and UTs on 23 October 2020, 2 November 2020, 9 November 2020, 23 November 2020 and 1 December 2020.
Now Chhattisgarh will also receive funds raised through this window starting from the next round of borrowing.
Under the terms of Option-1, besides getting the facility of a special window for borrowings to meet the shortfall arising out of GST implementation, the states are also entitled to get unconditional permission to borrow the final instalment of 0.50 percent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) out of the 2 percent additional borrowings permitted by the government, under Atmanirbhar Abhiyaan on 17 May 2020.
On receipt of the choice of Option-1, the government has granted additional borrowing permission of Rs 1,792 crore to the state government of Chhattisgarh (0.50 percent of Chhattisgarh's GSDP).
