Kejriwal to Visit Singhu Today as Farmers Protest Enters Day 12

Catch all the updates on the farmers’ protests here.   
The Quint
Breaking News
Updated:
Farmers stage a protest at Singhu border during their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march against the Centre’s new farm laws, in New Delhi. | (Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary)

As farmers continue to camp at Singhu border to protest against the farm laws in what is Day 12 of the protest against the central government's farm laws, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to pay a visit to the spot on Monday, 7 December.

The farmers are scheduled to meet the Centre for another round of talks on Wednesday.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK chief MK Stalin, and PAGD Chairperson Farooq Abdullah issued a joint statement on Sunday supporting the call for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday by farmer groups.

  • Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have decided to support the call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 8 December.
  • BJP MP and actor Sunny Deol said that he stands with farmers and his party and that the BJP-led government has the best interests of farmers in mind
  • NCP’s Maharashtra Office said that party chief Sharad Pawar will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday over farmers’ protests
  • Junior Union Minister for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Sunday said the Opposition is trying to instigate the farmers

Restrictions Under Section 144 Imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, police have said, according to ANI. The Noida Commissioner of Police on Sunday reportedly instructed officials to ensure its compliance in view of Bharat Bandh called by farmers on Tuesday.

CM Kejriwal to Visit Singhu Border on Monday

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit the Singhu Border (Haryana-Delhi border) on Monday where the farmers' protest has entered Day 12, ANI reported.

According to ANI, several other ministers of Delhi government will also be accompanying CM Kejriwal and will also inspect arrangements made for farmers at the spot.

BSP Extends Support to Bharat Bandh by Farmers

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supports the Bharat Bandh called by farmer Unions on 8 December over the farm laws, tweets party chief Mayawati.

Thousands Protest in London Against India’s Farm Laws

Thousands protested in central London on Sunday, 6 December, over the agricultural reforms that have triggered mass demonstrations in India. Many people gathered to demonstrate at the Indian embassy.

Published: 07 Dec 2020,07:48 AM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT