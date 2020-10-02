‘Modi is Making Farmers Shed Tears of Blood’: Sonia on Farm Laws

She added that the Congress will continue to fight against the ‘three black laws’.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday, 2 October, targeted the Modi government over the new farm laws. In a video message, the Congress chief said: “Today when we are observing the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, farmers and farm labourers of the country are agitating on the streets against the three ‘black anti-agriculture laws’.”

She also said that during the coronavirus pandemic, Congress demanded that the central government provide every needy countryman with food grains for free.

“Was it possible without our farmers,” asked the Congress chief in the video message.

Talking about recent agriculture bills, Gandhi said: “Today the PM is doing injustice to the farmers, the farmers were not consulted in the law made for them, the government did not listen to them and made three black anti-farm laws.”