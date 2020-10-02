‘Modi is Making Farmers Shed Tears of Blood’: Sonia on Farm Laws

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday, 2 October, targeted the Modi government over the new farm laws. In a video message, the Congress chief said: “Today when we are observing the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, farmers and farm labourers of the country are agitating on the streets against the three ‘black anti-agriculture laws’.”
“The Modi government is making the farmers shed tears of blood, who are working by giving their blood and sweat,” said Sonia Gandhi.
She also said that during the coronavirus pandemic, Congress demanded that the central government provide every needy countryman with food grains for free.
“Was it possible without our farmers,” asked the Congress chief in the video message.
Talking about recent agriculture bills, Gandhi said: “Today the PM is doing injustice to the farmers, the farmers were not consulted in the law made for them, the government did not listen to them and made three black anti-farm laws.”
She also said that “when farmers were not heard in the Parliament, they took to streets, like Mahatma Gandhi. But instead of listening to the demands of the farmers, they were beaten up by sticks.”
“These farmers are demanding a basic MSP and nothing else. When mandis will be abolished, the lands of the farmers will be handed over to the capitalists,” she added.
Questioning the government, Gandhi said, “how has the Modi government planned to help these farmers?”
She added that the Congress will continue to fight against the ‘three black laws’.
“Our workers are agitating against these farm laws in every constituency. I believe that agitation by farmers and Congress will be successful and farmers will emerge victorious,” Gandhi concluded.
Published: undefined