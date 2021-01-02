Will Shut Malls, Petrol Pumps if Demands Not Accepted, Say Farmers

Farmers protesting on the peripheries of the national capital on Friday, 1 January, warned of shutting all malls and petrol pumps in the state of Haryana, if the government failed to accept their two lasting demands – a complete roll back of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP – ahead of the next round of talks with the Centre on 4 January.

According to The Indian Express, while the farmers and the Centre had met for a sixth round of talks on 30 December, they could only come to a consensus on issues like power tariffs and waiving of the penalty for stubble burning.