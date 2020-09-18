Farm Bills: Punjab Farmers Body Announces Rail Roko Agitation

As protests against the Centre’s farm-related bills intensify, a farmers’ body in Punjab has decided to hold a ‘rail roko’ agitation in the state from 24 to 26 September. Apart from the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee’s call to stop trains, various farmers organisations in Punjab have also called for a strike on 25 September.

Union minister of food processing industries and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet on Thursday, 17 September, as a mark of protest against the bills. Farmers, however, are not convinced and believe the Shiromani Akali Dal MP was too late to react.

“Harsimrat Kaur Badal ji’s resignation has come very late. It’s to calm down anger of people. Even today, if Sukhbir Badal ji realises, then he should ‘gherao’ the Parliament with lakhs of his workers.” Sarwan Singh Pandher, General Secy, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee to ANI

The protests were triggered over three bills that were introduced by the Centre in the Lok Sabha earlier this week. The bills include, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill. While the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 was passed on 15 September, two others were passed by the Lok Sabha on 17 September.