Many Powers Engaged in Confusing Farmers: PM Modi Backs Farm Bills

Modi’s statement comes after Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation as Union Minister. IANS Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the system of MSP and government procurement will continue. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@narendramodi) Politics Modi’s statement comes after Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation as Union Minister.

Amid the row over three agriculture reform bills that led to one of his Cabinet colleagues quitting on Thursday, 17 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the system of MSP and government procurement will continue. Commenting on the opposition his government is facing over the bills, the prime minister said "many powers are engaged in creating confusion among the farmers."

“The passage of historic agrarian reform bills in the Lok Sabha is an important moment for the farmers and agriculture sector of the country. These bills will truly free the farmers from middlemen and all obstacles,” Modi said in a series of tweets.

"This agrarian reform will provide new opportunities for farmers to sell their produce, which will increase their profits. This will give our agriculture sector the benefit of modern technology, while empowering the farmers,” the PM said.

"There are many power trying to confuse the farmers. I assure my farmer brothers and sisters that the system of MSP and government procurement will continue. This bill will actually provide many more options to the farmers. They are truly empowering”, he said. Modi's statement comes after Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation as Union Minister. Harsimrat Kaur was the Minister for Food Processing. Her party is one of the oldest constituents of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

In a tweet, she said: “I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter and sister.”

She called the agriculture-related bills introduced in the Monsoon Session of Parliament "anti-farmer".