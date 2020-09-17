BJP Ally Akali Dal Opposes Farm Bills, Issues Whip to MPs

Amid growing unrest among farmers in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to vote against BJP-backed three farm sector Bills that will be tabled in the monsoon session of Parliament, reported NDTV. The BJP ally called the Bills “anti-farmer” as state farmers demand that they be withdrawn, warning that any Punjab MP who supports these Bills in Parliament will not be allowed to enter the villages. BJP, meanwhile, has deemed the Bills “far-sighted”, claiming that it will boost agricultural production and help farmers get a better price for their produce.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday, 15 September, opposed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill of 2020, saying that as a party of farmers, it cannot support anything which goes against the interest of the country's 'annadaata', especially in Punjab. The same day, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in a Lok Sabha speech said that Akali Dal was not consulted before the farm ordinances were framed.

“Ever since the ordinances were issued, we have been asking the government not to press with it and not to bring this Bill. But our voice was not heard,” said Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who has also sought a pause on the Bills, said the U-turn by the BJP ally is a “farce”. Harinder Singh, the general secretary of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) called the Bills “worse than coronavirus”. He further stated that the Bills would negatively affect farmers, arthiyas (commission agents) and farm labourers, if implemented, reported NDTV. Farmers across Punjab have been holding protests, demonstrations and roadblocks over the recent weeks.

(With inputs from IANS and NDTV)