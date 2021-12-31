FAQ: What are the COVID-19 Curbs Imposed by States for International Passengers?

Amid the steep rise in Omicron cases, states across the country have implemented international travel restrictions to contain the spread of the new Covid-19 variant.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday, 31 December informed that India recorded 16,764 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, India's Omicron case tally reached 1,270 cases.

What restriction are in place for international passengers across different states? Here's all you need to know.