India Records 1.41 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases, Omicron Tally at 3,071

As COVID-19 cases in the country show an exponential surge, India on Saturday, 8 January, recorded 1,41,986 fresh coronavirus cases, significantly higher than the 1,17,100 cases on Friday.
(Photo: The Quint)
As many as 285 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
Further, India has confirmed 3,071 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant from 27 states and Union Territories so far.
While Maharashtra tops the chart with 876 Omicron cases, Delhi has recorded 513 cases of the variant so far.
The active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 4,72,169 while the positivity rate is 9.28 percent percent.
India on Friday had crossed the 1 lakh single-day rise mark, merely 36 days after the first cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant were detected in the country on 2 December.
Meanwhile, India on Friday reached the landmark of administering 150 crore vaccines.
"A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all COVID-19 related protocols," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on the occasion.
