Dalit Family from MP Alleges They Were Tortured for Not Voting BJP

A Dalit family in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh has accused the relatives of a state minister of torturing them for not voting for the BJP. They have been camping outside the district police chief’s office since Monday, 30 November, in an attempt to seek justice, NDTV reported.

Originally from Jhalwasa village, the family allege that MP Minister of State Suresh Dhakad Rathkheda ordered to file fraudulent cases against them, because they had not voted for the BJP in the recent Assembly by-elections.

NDTV reported that they tried reaching Rathkeda through calls and text messages, but received no comment.

