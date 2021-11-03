Faizabad Junction Station Renamed Ayodhya Cantonment: Railways

The Faizabad Junction Railway Station was renamed Ayodhya Cantonment on Tuesday, 2 November.
(Photo: Wikipedia)
After the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government's decision in October, the Faizabad Junction Railway Station was renamed Ayodhya Cantonment on Tuesday, 2 November, PTI reported.
Earlier, a tweet by the Office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the Centre had granted its consent for the decision, and empowered the state administration of UP to issue a notification in the matter.
The move comes three years after the UP government changed Faizabad district's name to Ayodhya.
The Aligarh district panchayat had earlier sent a proposal to the UP government, demanding a change in the name of the city to 'Harigarh'.
Another proposal to rename Firozabad district to Chandra Nagar had also surfaced.
Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had renamed Allahabad to Prayagraj and Mughalsarai railway junction to Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.
(With inputs from PTI.)