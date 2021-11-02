‘Modi Ji, Shed Arrogance’: Says Congress, as BJP Puts Up Poor Show in Bypolls

(Mamata Banerjee, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ashok Gehlot won big at the recent bypolls)
The counting of votes for the three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats across 13 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli concluded on Tuesday, 2 November.
As per the results, so far, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won all four seats in West Bengal. Meanwhile, reports indicate the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in all five seats in Assam.
As the results were announced, congratulations for winning candidates started pouring in.
The Congress completed a clean sweep of by-polls in BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh, winning all three Assembly constituencies and the one Lok Sabha seat.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said in a tweet: “I accept the decision of the people, congratulations to Congress’ winning canditates.”
Further, Congress General Secretary, Randeep Singh Surjewala, took a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said in a tweet, “Modi ji, Shed arrogance! Repeal 3 Black Laws! Stop Petrol-Diesel-Gas Loot!”
Congratulating the winning candidates in West Bengal’s four assembly seats, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet, “Bengal will always choose development and unity over propaganda and hate politics.”
Further, TMC leader Saugata Roy said, “This (WB by-poll result) was expected, we fought well, we're winning comfortably. The more BJP goes back, the better it is for democracy. People upset with their govt...Our party gave directions that there shouldn't be any post-poll violence. Nothing will happen”, news agency ANI reported.
In Andhra Pradesh, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is leading having received 76.25 percent of votes so far in the Badvel assembly seat.
CM Reddy said in a tweet in Telugu, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to every sister, brother-in-law and every dear brother who provided a resounding victory in the Badvelu Assembly by-election."
Dr Dasari Sudha, wife of MLA G Venkata Subbaiah, who passed away earlier this year, won the Badvel seat with a margin of over 85,000 votes, defeating BJP’s P Suresh.
The NDA took lead in Assam, winning all five assembly seats.
Janata Dal (United) won Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur seats in Bihar. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav reacting to the result said, “We also fought Tarapur, our vote share also increased. We have given a tough fight till the end. Win-lose is ordinary in elections. We presented facts about everything that happened, didn’t happen. Now we have to trust the administration."
Earlier, the RJD had tweeted that the "counting of votes in Tarapur has been deliberately slowed down like in the 2020 general election. Bihar government has a plan to drag it till late at night. All RJD supporters, workers, leaders beware!"
In Haryana, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala won the Ellenabad Assembly seat, defeating BJP's Gobind Kanda by over 6,700 votes.
Chautala later tweeted a photo with his sisters.
BJP and Congress manage to win one seat each.
Congress won Hangal with a margin of 7373 votes. While, in Sindgi, BJP won with a margin of 31,185 votes.
BJP won two seats, while Congress won one.
Hailing BJP’s leads in Khandwa (Parliamentary constituency) and Jorbat (Assembly constituency), MP Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said in a tweet in Hindi that BJP's victory was a result of people's blessings for PM Modi's schemes.
The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) wins the bypoll to the Tuirial assembly seat, secures 39.96% of the total 14,593 votes polled.
MNF candidate K Laldawngliana secures 5,820 votes, defeats Laltlanmawia of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) by a margin of 1,284 votes.
Mizoram chief minister congratulated Laldawngliana.
BJP received a big blow in two Assembly seats of Rajasthan.
In Dhariawad, Nagaraj Meena of the Congress won by over 18 thousand votes. The BJP stood at number three, while an independent candidate stood second. Congress’ Preeti Shaktawat won Vallabhnagar, with RLP trailing BJP coming fourth.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the BJP, saying, “Every victory for the Congress is a victory of our party worker.”
BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar congratulated BJP candidate Eatala Rajender for winning the Huzurabad bypoll. Kumar said in a tweet, “Congratulations to all the BJP workers who fought heroically.”
Taking a step outside Maharashtra, Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar, the wife of former MP Mohan Delkar who had allegedly died by suicide, won the Lok Sabha seat in Dadra and Nagar Haweli.
The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party wins in Nagaland's Shamator Chessore, the only constituency that went to bypolls on the 30 October.
