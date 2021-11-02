‘Modi Ji, Shed Arrogance’: Says Congress, as BJP Puts Up Poor Show in Bypolls

The counting of votes for the three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats across 13 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli concluded on Tuesday, 2 November.

As per the results, so far, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won all four seats in West Bengal. Meanwhile, reports indicate the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in all five seats in Assam.

As the results were announced, congratulations for winning candidates started pouring in.