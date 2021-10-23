ADVERTISEMENT

Faizabad Railway Station To Be Renamed Ayodhya Cantt: UP CM Adityanath

The announcement comes just months before the state goes to polls.

The Quint
Published
News
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Yogi Adityanath-led government in UP has decided to rename the Faizabad Railway Junction as Ayodhya Cantt.</p><p><br></p></div>
i

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to rename the Faizabad Railway Junction as Ayodhya Cantt.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken the decision to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt," the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted on 23 October.

The announcement comes just months before the state goes to polls.

A notification to announce the official change will be issued soon after approval from the central government.

The development comes nearly three years after the Uttar Pradesh government renamed Faizabad district as Ayodhya, in 2018.

Also Read

Yogi Not Against Renaming Hyderabad To Baghyanagar, Owaisi Reacts

Yogi Not Against Renaming Hyderabad To Baghyanagar, Owaisi Reacts
ADVERTISEMENT

The Aligarh district panchayat had earlier sent a proposal to the UP government, demanding a change in the name of the city to 'Harigarh'.

Another proposal to rename Firozabad district to Chandra Nagar had also surfaced.

Earlier, the BJP government had renamed Allahabad to Prayagraj and Mughalsarai railway junction to Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.

Also Read

Six Things That Will NOT Happen if Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Is Renamed Harigarh

Six Things That Will NOT Happen if Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Is Renamed Harigarh

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT