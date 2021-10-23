Faizabad Railway Station To Be Renamed Ayodhya Cantt: UP CM Adityanath

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to rename the Faizabad Railway Junction as Ayodhya Cantt.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken the decision to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt," the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted on 23 October.

The announcement comes just months before the state goes to polls.

A notification to announce the official change will be issued soon after approval from the central government.

The development comes nearly three years after the Uttar Pradesh government renamed Faizabad district as Ayodhya, in 2018.