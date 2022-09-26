'US-Pak Relationship Has Not Served Either of Two': EAM S Jaishankar

America's relationship with Pakistan has "not served" either of the two countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday, 25 September, raising questions on the Biden administration's approval of a $450-million sustenance package for F-16 fleet.

"Very honestly, it's a relationship that has neither ended up serving Pakistan well, nor serving the American interests. So, it is really for the United States today to reflect on what are the merits of this relationship and what do they get by it,” Jaishankar said in response to a question during an interaction with the Indian-Americans.

Referring to the argument made by the US that F-16 sustenance package is to fight terrorism, he said everybody knows where and against whom F-16 are used. "You're not fooling anybody by saying these things," he said in response to a question.