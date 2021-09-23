‘Reforms Needed To Legitimise UNSC’: EAM Jaishankar Meets G4 Ministers

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, 23 September, met the foreign minister of G4 countries – Brazil, Germany, and Japan, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The urgency of reforming the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in order to make it more “legitimate, effective and representative” was underlined, news agency ANI reported.

EAM Jaishankar posted a photo with the ministers and said in a tweet, "With G4 Foreign Ministers (@heikomaas, @moteging, Carlos França), sent a clear message on the need for reformed multilateralism. Called for concrete outcomes in a fixed timeframe."