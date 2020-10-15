Discussion Between India & China is ‘Confidential’: S Jaishankar

“Discussions are going on and it is a work in progress,” said S Jaishankar on India-China standoff. The Quint Image of EAM S Jaishankar and India-China flags used for representational purposes. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint / Arnica Kala) India “Discussions are going on and it is a work in progress,” said S Jaishankar on India-China standoff.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reportedly said that while India and China continue to engage in talks over the ongoing border standoff, the points of discussion was “something confidential”. While addressing a query on the outcome of the ongoing talks between the two countries during an online conclave on Thursday, 15 October, S Jaishankar said "discussions are going on and it is a work in progress," reported PTI.

When asked for a clear status on the crisis at the Ladakh border, the External Affairs Minister reportedly said, "Discussions are on; what is going on is something confidential between us and the Chinese.” He further added,

“There is not very much that I am in a position to say in public. I certainly do not want to prejudge it.” S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister

The EAM also reportedly acknowledged that in many ways, the troop build-up along the LAC has no precedence in the recent past. India and China have been engaged in a standoff along the Ladakh border for over 6 months now. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues. In September, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi agreed to implement a five-point plan to de-escalate the crisis. Meanwhile, on 13 October, the seventh round of India and China military talks to resolve border disputes in Eastern Ladakh ended in a deadlock, reported IANS.